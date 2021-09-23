Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ingevity by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

