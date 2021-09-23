Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,743 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Camping World worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 152,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWH opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

