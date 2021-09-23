Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

