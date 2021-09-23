Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NICE worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,899 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE by 33.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NICE by 32.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,130,000 after purchasing an additional 173,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $285.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

