EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 168,201 shares.The stock last traded at $172.49 and had previously closed at $172.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

