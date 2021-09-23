Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.57.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.