Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 106,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.