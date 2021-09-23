Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $50.78 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

