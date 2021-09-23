Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 13,535 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWR opened at $115.87 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

