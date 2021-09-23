Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 7,532 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $58,630,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

