Eiffage’s (EFGSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eiffage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.85.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

