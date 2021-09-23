Einsteinium Market Capitalization Hits $10.00 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $51,194.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00365653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,006,014 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

