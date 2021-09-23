Elastos Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Elastos has a market capitalization of $105.89 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00012388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

