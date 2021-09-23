Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$16.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

ELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$10.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.04. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.05 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

