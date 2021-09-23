Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Element Solutions for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is executing a number of cost-management measures. Its cost actions are likely to lend support to its bottom line. Moreover, it is focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. Contributions from acquisitions are expected to drive sales. The divestiture of Agricultural Solutions unit has also made the company a proprietary formulator of differentiated specialty chemical solutions. The company is also committed to boosting shareholder returns. However, the prevailing softness in the energy business is likely to remain a headwind over the near term. Higher raw material and logistics costs may also hurt margins. Lower automotive production due to the chip shortage may also impact results.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 553.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

