Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.64.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.92 on Monday. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.16.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

