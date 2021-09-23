Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 418,538 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $114,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,936. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

