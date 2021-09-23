Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $20.05 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after purchasing an additional 497,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $139.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,692. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

