Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 3,921 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 51.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 621,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 209,885 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 150.5% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

