Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,456,000 after buying an additional 604,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.65. 266,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,914. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $436.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

