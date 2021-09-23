Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.14

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.14 and traded as high as C$50.72. Enbridge shares last traded at C$50.42, with a volume of 2,136,601 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$102.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

