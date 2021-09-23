Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up to $91.01

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.01, but opened at $93.80. Encore Wire shares last traded at $94.23, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

