Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $109.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $121.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 154.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

