Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. Endesa has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

