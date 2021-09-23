Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELEZY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Grupo Santander upgraded Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZY stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Endesa has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.