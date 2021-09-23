Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMVHF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $33.31. 8,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. Entain has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

