Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:EVC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 462,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,195. The firm has a market cap of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,065 shares of company stock worth $1,822,340. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 903,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

