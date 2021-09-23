Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,228 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

