Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.44 and a twelve month high of $106.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.