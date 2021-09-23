Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,434 Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of ENZL stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57.

