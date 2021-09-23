Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 661 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 56,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,477. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

