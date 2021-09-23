Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

