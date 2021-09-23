Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 20.88% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 430.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $29.86.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.