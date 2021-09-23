Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.81.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

