Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,136 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,396,920. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $12.48 on Thursday, reaching $453.20. 217,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,543,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

