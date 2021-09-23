Equal Market Capitalization Achieves $565,352.21 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Equal has a market cap of $565,352.21 and $23,086.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00127497 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045454 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

