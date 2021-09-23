Equinox Gold’s (EQX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

EQX stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 30.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

