Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,426 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

