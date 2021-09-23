Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 185,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

