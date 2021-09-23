Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares during the period.

USRT stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

