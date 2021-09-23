Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIRL opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

