Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,074,000 after buying an additional 5,610,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PLTR stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion and a PE ratio of -23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,788,769 shares of company stock worth $136,984,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.