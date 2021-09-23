Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 124.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Equity Residential stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

