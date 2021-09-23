Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

EXEL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.