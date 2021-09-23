eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

