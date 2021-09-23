Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $347,692,000 after acquiring an additional 210,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,825 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89,692 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

