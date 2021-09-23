Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EXPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.