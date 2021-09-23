Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $118.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $804,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

