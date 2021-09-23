F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.27. F45 Training shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,236 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

