Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Facedrive stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Facedrive has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

