Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Facedrive stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Facedrive has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.
About Facedrive
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.